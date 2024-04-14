19 Dead, Two Missing After Indonesia Landslide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) At least 19 people have been found dead and two more are missing after a landslide in central Indonesia, local authorities said on Sunday.
The dead and two survivors were evacuated from two landslide-hit villages in Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province on Saturday evening, said local disaster agency head Sulaiman Malia.
"There have been 19 fatalities, with 4 deaths in South Makale and 15 others in Makale villages," Malia told AFP on Sunday.
"Currently, we are still searching for other victims," he said, adding that there are still two individuals reported missing, presumably buried under the landslide debris.
Tana Toraja and its surrounding areas have been "continuously hit by heavy rainfall, especially over the past week, with hardly any stop", Malia added.
The heavy rainfall eroded the soil of residential areas located on mountain slopes, leading to landslides that buried residents' homes, he said.
Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season and the problem has been aggravated in some places by deforestation, with prolonged torrential rain causing flooding in some areas of the archipelago nation.
Last month flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island killed at least 30 people with scores still missing.
A landslide and flooding swept away dozens of houses and destroyed a hotel near Lake Toba on Sumatra in December, killing at least two people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Hamas and Israel exchange recriminations over stalled Gaza talks16 minutes ago
-
Israel on alert as Iran warns against responding to attack16 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz's French Open build-up suffers blow with Barcelona withdrawal46 minutes ago
-
At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide: disaster agency1 hour ago
-
15 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide1 hour ago
-
Pope warns against 'spiral of violence' after Iran attack1 hour ago
-
China deeply concerned about Iran-Israel situation, calls for restraint2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of 'stronger response' if Israel retaliates to attack2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of stronger response if Israel attacks2 hours ago
-
'Game on' says Mullins after National glory as he targets title2 hours ago
-
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 822 hours ago
-
Russia urges 'restraint' after Iranian attack on Israel2 hours ago