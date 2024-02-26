25 killed in road crash in Tanzania: president

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A road crash in northern Tanzania has killed at least 25 people including foreigners, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles, she said in a statement.

The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. Among them were an American, a Kenyan, a South African and a Kenyan national.

At least 21 people were injured in the accident, including people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, the statement said.

One of the vehicles was transporting foreigners who were volunteering at a school in Arusha, it said.