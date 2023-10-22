Open Menu

3 Earthquakes Jolt District Close To Nepal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Three earthquakes above magnitude 4 jolted Dhading district on Sunday morning, sending tremors to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital city.

One temblor of magnitude 6.1 struck at 7:39 a.m.

local time, said Lok Bijay Adhikari from Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC).

The quakes have left a few houses damaged in Dhading, but no casualties have been reported yet, Assistant Chief District Officer Hum Nath Parajuli told Xinhua.

A total of 58 temblors have hit Nepal this year, varying in magnitude from 4.0 to 6.3, according to the NEMRC.

