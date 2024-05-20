Open Menu

Rupee Loses 9 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 06:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Monday lost 09 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.29 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.20.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 75 paisa to close at Rs 302.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas decrease of Rs1.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.29 as compared to the last closing of Rs351.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.76 and Rs 74.20 respectively.

