Two Killed By Russian Shelling In South Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russian shelling killed two people in southern Ukraine, regional authorities said Monday, after the country intercepted a swarm of Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia overnight.
The civilians were killed in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in late 2022, despite not fully controlling them.
Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced one person had been killed by Russian shelling and that a 72-year-old man had been wounded.
Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, but the region and its largest city have been under persistent Russian attacks since.
Zaporizhzhia region head Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces shelled the village of Stepnogirsk, killing one man.
Ukraine said it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that targeted the west, centre and south of the country.
The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one drone damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.
Ukraine's air force said air defence systems intercepted Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.
Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.
Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.
The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighbouring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
More Stories From World
-
London court set to rule on Julian Assange extradition45 seconds ago
-
Vietnam votes in new National Assembly head1 minute ago
-
Russia claims control of Ukrainian stronghold in east2 minutes ago
-
KSA offers condolences to Iran over Raisi's death2 minutes ago
-
Beijing says Taiwan politics don't change 'fact' there is 'one China'21 minutes ago
-
South Africa's top court to rule on Zuma election22 minutes ago
-
Xi expresses condolences over Iranian President Raisi's death22 minutes ago
-
Farmer community in Brazil changing views on coffee production42 minutes ago
-
Iran mourns president Raisi's death in helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
Gulf states mourn Iran president, FM after helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival1 hour ago
-
Saudia Group to buy 105 Airbus planes: statement1 hour ago