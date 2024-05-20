Open Menu

Two Killed By Russian Shelling In South Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two killed by Russian shelling in south Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russian shelling killed two people in southern Ukraine, regional authorities said Monday, after the country intercepted a swarm of Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia overnight.

The civilians were killed in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in late 2022, despite not fully controlling them.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced one person had been killed by Russian shelling and that a 72-year-old man had been wounded.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, but the region and its largest city have been under persistent Russian attacks since.

Zaporizhzhia region head Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces shelled the village of Stepnogirsk, killing one man.

Ukraine said it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that targeted the west, centre and south of the country.

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one drone damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.

Ukraine's air force said air defence systems intercepted Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.

Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.

The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighbouring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Electricity Ukraine Russia Man Kherson Poltava Kharkiv Poland Romania Slovakia Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

37 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From World