Open Menu

Vietnam Votes In New National Assembly Head

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Vietnam votes in new National Assembly head

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Vietnam's rubber stamp National Assembly voted in its new chairman on Monday, after the previous head stepped down after getting swept up in a corruption crackdown.

Tran Thanh Man, 61, is now one of the Southeast Asian country's four most powerful leaders.

"It is a huge honour... I will devote myself to serving the people," he told the assembly after the vote.

Thousands of people -- including top officials and senior business leaders -- have been caught up in Vietnam's "blazing furnace" anti-graft campaign, led by Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Man, previously the assembly's deputy chairman, succeeds Vuong Dinh Hue, who stepped down last month because of "violations and shortcomings", according to the party.

He has not yet served a full term in the politburo, after joining in 2021, which is unusual for a top leader in Vietnam.

According to Nguyen Khac Giang, visiting fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, that will mean he has "less authority to really assert his influence over the National Assembly".

By comparison, his predecessor "was a very strong chairman... He confronted the government, he initiated many ideas and he forced the government to be accountable in some cases," Giang told AFP.

The National Assembly elects its chair by secret ballot, before deputies vote whether to pass that result. Man carried all of the 475 votes.

The Communist Party on Saturday nominated public security minister To Lam to be the country's new president after his predecessor also resigned.

Vo Van Thuong stepped down in March after just one year in the job, and Lam will likely be confirmed as president on Wednesday.

The political upheaval is highly unusual in Vietnam, where for years all changes were carefully orchestrated with an emphasis on cautious stability.

On Thursday, another influential politburo member resigned. Truong Thi Mai was the permanent member of the secretariat in the central party committee -- the most important position in Vietnamese politics outside its four-pillar leadership structure.

With the resignation of Mai, the once 18-strong politburo fell to 12 after also losing two presidents, the National Assembly chairman, a deputy prime minister and the head of the party's economic commission in the past 18 months.

However, the party appointed four new members shortly after wards, including Bui Thi Minh Hoai, who replaced Mai as the only woman in the politburo.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Business Vote Job Man Singapore Van Hue Vietnam March Women All Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

58 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From World