CJCSC, Australian Chief Discuss Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:47 PM

The both the sides reiterated resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 224) Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J. Campbell called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Monday (today).

During the meeting, the two senior military leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on defence and security cooperation, regional dynamics, and global security challenges.

Both the sides reiterated resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Australian dignitaries appreciated the professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier upon arrival, General Angus J. Campbell was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

General Angus J. Campbell is on official visit to Pakistan for 13th Round of Pakistan-Australia, Defence and Security Talks and 10th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

