Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the bilateral relations rooted in historic, cultural, and religious bonds.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest on Monday (today).

The visiting dignitary commended the Pakistan Army’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.