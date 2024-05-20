Open Menu

War Monitor Says Israeli Strikes Kill Six Pro-Iran Fighters In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A war monitor said at least six pro-Iran fighters were killed Monday in Israeli strikes in Syria near the Lebanese border, in an area where Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group holds sway.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "Israeli strikes targeted two positions of pro-Iran groups in the Homs region", including "a Hezbollah site in the Qusayr area" near the border where "six Iran-backed fighters were killed".

The Observatory did not specify their nationalities.

A Hezbollah source told AFP that at least one fighter from the group was killed in Israeli strikes in the Qusayr area.

On Saturday, the Observatory said an Israeli drone strike near the Lebanese border targeted a vehicle carrying "a Hezbollah commander and his companion", without reporting casualties.

Hezbollah did not announce any deaths among its ranks on Saturday.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Vehicle Lebanon SITE Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

51 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From World