War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A war monitor said at least six pro-Iran fighters were killed Monday in Israeli strikes in Syria near the Lebanese border, in an area where Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group holds sway.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "Israeli strikes targeted two positions of pro-Iran groups in the Homs region", including "a Hezbollah site in the Qusayr area" near the border where "six Iran-backed fighters were killed".

The Observatory did not specify their nationalities.

A Hezbollah source told AFP that at least one fighter from the group was killed in Israeli strikes in the Qusayr area.

On Saturday, the Observatory said an Israeli drone strike near the Lebanese border targeted a vehicle carrying "a Hezbollah commander and his companion", without reporting casualties.

Hezbollah did not announce any deaths among its ranks on Saturday.