Gold, Copper, Silver Show Upward Trend
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:13 PM
The price of gold hit a record high Monday while Copper also struck an all-time peak and silver jumped to the highest level in more than 11 years -- with markets generally gaining from a brighter economic outlook
Gold had already hit a series of record highs this year.
Asian and European stock markets began the week higher, having recently struck all-time peaks along with indices on Wall Street.
The metals are priced in the dollar, which has come under pressure recently from expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon start to cut interest rates as inflation cools.
Gold struck a record $2,450.07 an ounce Monday, while copper's all-time high stood at $11,104 per tonne.
"Gold and copper have hit record highs, (and) silver jumped to an 11-year high... after the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto trading group.
"There is a clear geopolitical premium since October 7 attack," he said, adding that "expectations the Fed will cut rates soon is helping".
Analysts said market sentiment was boosted additionally by China's plan to support its struggling property sector. The positive start to the week for equities came after Wall Street's Dow index ended above 40,000 points for the first time on Friday. Oil prices dipped after initially jumping on the Iran news.
Investors are looking to the release Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy decision, hoping for some insight into the thinking of decision-makers.
The release comes after data last week showed US inflation easing in April, reviving hopes the central bank would cut interest rates twice this year.
- Key figures around 1115 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,442.05 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 8,206.97
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 18,781.97
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 5,074.96
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 39,069.68 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 19,636.22 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,171.15 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 40,003.59 (close)
Dollar/yen: UNCHANGED at 155.71 yen on Friday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0869 from $1.0873
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2704 from $1.2702
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.57 from 85.67 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $79.83 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $83.83 per barrel
