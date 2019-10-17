UrduPoint.com
35 Foreigners Dead In Saudi Arabia's Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

35 foreigners dead in Saudi Arabia's road accident

Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The accident on Wednesday evening involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle" near the western city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims travelling from Medina to Makkah, according to local media, which carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added. Authorities have launched an investigation.

The Okaz newspaper said that the victims were expatriates who lived in the kingdom and who were performing the umrah, the lesser pilgrimage to the Muslim holy places, which can be undertaken year round.

This year some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world in August to take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of islam.

