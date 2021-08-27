4 dead, dozens injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and dozens were injured after multiple explosions hit an arms depot in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening, a Defense Ministry official said on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency over phone from capital Nur-Sultan, the official said that four persons died while "20 others were injured" in the incident.

The blasts hit the arms depot located in the Taraz region of the southern Zhambyl province that borders Kyrgyzstan.

"Around seven blasts hit the arms depot at around 7-8 p.m. local time (1300-1400GMT) on Thursday evening," said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.He said number of "injured may be high." "People from nearest villages of the blast site have been evacuated to safer places," the official said, adding top officials have reached the spot to "investigate the cause of the blasts.

" Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last night said around 30 people were injured in the incident.

"Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the fire. Rescuers, military personnel, doctors and all involved people are actively working. Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing. But the situation is under control," he said.

According to KazTag news agency, more than 400 places have been prepared for those evacuated from the accident zone. Some 32 doctors and 56 medical workers have been mobilized and 66 people were admitted to two different hospitals.