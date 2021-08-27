UrduPoint.com

4 Dead, Dozens Injured In Kazakhstan Arms Depot Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:03 PM

4 dead, dozens injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast

At least four people were killed and dozens were injured after multiple explosions hit an arms depot in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening, a Defense Ministry official said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and dozens were injured after multiple explosions hit an arms depot in Kazakhstan on Thursday evening, a Defense Ministry official said on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency over phone from capital Nur-Sultan, the official said that four persons died while "20 others were injured" in the incident.

The blasts hit the arms depot located in the Taraz region of the southern Zhambyl province that borders Kyrgyzstan.

"Around seven blasts hit the arms depot at around 7-8 p.m. local time (1300-1400GMT) on Thursday evening," said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.He said number of "injured may be high." "People from nearest villages of the blast site have been evacuated to safer places," the official said, adding top officials have reached the spot to "investigate the cause of the blasts.

" Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last night said around 30 people were injured in the incident.

"Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the fire. Rescuers, military personnel, doctors and all involved people are actively working. Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing. But the situation is under control," he said.

According to KazTag news agency, more than 400 places have been prepared for those evacuated from the accident zone. Some 32 doctors and 56 medical workers have been mobilized and 66 people were admitted to two different hospitals.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Died Taraz Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan SITE May All From Top P

Recent Stories

COVID-19 origins tracing should be clear of "polit ..

COVID-19 origins tracing should be clear of "political virus": Nigerian expert

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,841 more COVID-19 cases, 245,158 ..

S.Korea reports 1,841 more COVID-19 cases, 245,158 in total

4 minutes ago
 Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summi ..

Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit

4 minutes ago
 Australia approves COVID-19 vaccines for adolescen ..

Australia approves COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents amid battle against 3rd wav ..

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Invite Turkey to Run Kabul Airport - Erdog ..

Taliban Invite Turkey to Run Kabul Airport - Erdogan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan manufactures 12.27 mln mobile phones duri ..

Pakistan manufactures 12.27 mln mobile phones during Jan-July: Gill

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.