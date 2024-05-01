Interior Minister Commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:39 PM
Mohsin Naqvi emphasizes upon the need to modernize the force to bolster its efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling its duties.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday praised the Pakistan Coast Guards for their significant efforts in combating illegal trade and smuggling during a meeting held at their Karachi headquarters.
Naqvi emphasized upon the need to modernize the force to bolster its efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling its duties.
He also acknowledged the dedication exhibited by coastal guards despite facing resource constraints.
Furthermore, in observance of World Labor Day, Naqvi extended his warm wishes to all laborers, emphasizing their indispensable role in national development.
He also reaffirmed his commitments to their upliftment.
