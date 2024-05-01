Open Menu

Pakistan Women’s Squad Announced For England Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:16 PM

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from 11-17 May and three ODIs from 23-29 May.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) newly-appointed seven-member women’s national selection committee has named a 17-player Pakistan women’s squad for this month’s tour to England.

Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from 11-17 May and three ODIs from 23-29 May.

The ODIs are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle.

Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup 2025.

In addition to the six white-ball international matches, the tourists will also play two warm-up games (T20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on 9 and 21 May. For their first England tour since 2016, the national side will leave on Sunday, 5 May.

Pakistan women squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer)

Tour schedule:

9 MayT20 warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Uptonsteel County Ground (11.

00am local time)

11 May – 1st T20I, Birmingham (2.30pm local time)

17 May – 2nd T20I, Northampton (6.30pm local time)

19 May – 3rd T20I, Leeds (1.00pm local time)

21 May – One-Day warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Northampton (11.00am local time)

23 May – 1st ODI, Derby (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

26 May – 2nd ODI, Taunton (11.00am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

29 May – 3rd ODI, Chelmsford (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Derby Leeds Birmingham Lead Taufeeq Umar May Women Sunday 2016 Media Event From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports