Pakistan Women’s Squad Announced For England Tour
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:16 PM
Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from 11-17 May and three ODIs from 23-29 May.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) newly-appointed seven-member women’s national selection committee has named a 17-player Pakistan women’s squad for this month’s tour to England.
The ODIs are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle.
Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup 2025.
In addition to the six white-ball international matches, the tourists will also play two warm-up games (T20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on 9 and 21 May. For their first England tour since 2016, the national side will leave on Sunday, 5 May.
Pakistan women squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar
Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer)
Tour schedule:
9 May – T20 warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Uptonsteel County Ground (11.
00am local time)
11 May – 1st T20I, Birmingham (2.30pm local time)
17 May – 2nd T20I, Northampton (6.30pm local time)
19 May – 3rd T20I, Leeds (1.00pm local time)
21 May – One-Day warm-up game v ECB Development XI, Northampton (11.00am local time)
23 May – 1st ODI, Derby (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)
26 May – 2nd ODI, Taunton (11.00am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)
29 May – 3rd ODI, Chelmsford (1.00pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)
