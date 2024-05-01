Virat Kohli's Sweet Birthday Wish For Anushka Sharma
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Virat Kohli penned a touching message wishing his beloved a happy birthday, accompanied by endearing snapshots of the Bollywood star.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 1st, 2024) Indian cricket icon and former captain Virat Kohli has once again captivated hearts with a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, Anushka Sharma, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Monday.
Taking to his Instagram account, Virat Kohli penned a touching message wishing his beloved a happy birthday, accompanied by endearing snapshots of the Bollywood star.
“I would have been utterly lost without you. Happy birthday, my love. You illuminate our world. We adore you endlessly,” Kohli expressed in the caption of the post.
The photos shared depict the couple enjoying various vacations together, symbolizing the kind of companionship and connection that many aspire to have in a partner.
This isn't the first instance where Kohli has showcased his profound love and admiration for his life partner, often highlighting how Sharma has been his pillar of support through thick and thin.
Likewise, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress consistently showers her husband with affection and praise.
Married since 2017, the couple are proud parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. While Sharma has enjoyed a successful career in the film industry, her focus has shifted towards her family since the arrival of their first child.
