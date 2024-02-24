4 Dead In Vehicle Crash In Australia's NSW State
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Three men and a woman died in a single-vehicle crash in the northern part of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) early Saturday morning.
NSW police said in a report here on Saturday morning that emergency services were called to Back Channel Road, Wardell, shortly after 5:45 a.m.
local time (1945 GMT on Friday), following reports of the crash.
At the scene, police officers located a blue Mazda BT50 utility that had left the roadway and rolled. The male driver and three passengers, including two men and one woman, died at the scene.
A crime scene was established as specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident. Road closures are in place and drivers are urged to avoid the area
