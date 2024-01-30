40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 January, 2024)

Counsel General, Mr. Hussain Muhammad has said that it is a source of immense pleasure that 40 Pakistani exhibitors are participating in the Arab Health 2024 - Leading Healthcare Exhibition held in Dubai from 29 January to 1 February, 2024.

He said this while visiting Pakistan Pavilion at the inauguration of the event here, today. Arab Health provides lucrative investment opportunities and a platform to address global healthcare challenges.

“The event will give Pakistani firms the opportunities to diversify its exports, explore new markets and network with industry leaders from around the world”, added Mr.

Hussain.

The Arab Health is one of the largest healthcare show in the region with more than 3000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators joining from more than 150 countries.



The Counsel General highlighted that with the assistance of the Government through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), 40 exhibitors showcasing pharmaceutical, surgical products, and hospital textile are taking part in the exhibition.

“Many sidelines events and workshops are also planned during the 4-day event that will provide good exposure for our firms”, underlined Mr. Hussain.

The Pakistan pavilion is established with the assistance of TDAP in Za’abeel Hall-7 at Dubai World Trade Centre at the venue of the exhibition.