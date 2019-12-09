UrduPoint.com
40 Palestinian Cars Vandalized In Hate Crime Attack In East Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:29 PM

40 Palestinian cars vandalized in hate crime attack in East Jerusalem

Israeli police said on Monday that more than 40 vehicles belonging to Palestinians were vandalized overnight in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Israeli police said on Monday that more than 40 vehicles belonging to Palestinians were vandalized overnight in East Jerusalem.

The tires of these vehicles were punctured and hate graffiti spray-painted on walls in Shuafat, a Palestinian neighborhood, said Micky Rosenfeld, the police spokesman.

"Police are investigating the incident," he added.

Such "price tag" attacks, as they are widely called in Israel, are often carried out by far-right Israelis against Palestinians and their property such as cars, olive trees, cemeteries and mosques.

Thousands of such attacks have been carried out over the past years, mainly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Most of the cases have remained unsolved and charges are rarely brought.

