5.0-magnitude quake hits Java, Indonesia -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Java, Indonesia at 0318 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.37 degrees south latitude and 105.84 degrees east longitude.