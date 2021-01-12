5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Philippines -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 137 km S of Sarangani, the Philippines at 10:11 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 137 km S of Sarangani, the Philippines at 10:11 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 46.18 km, was initially determined to be at 4.1613 degrees north latitude and 125.4029 degrees east longitude.