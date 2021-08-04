UrduPoint.com

5.5-magnitude Quake Hits Vanuatu Region -- USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:06 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Vanuatu region at 05:55:12 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Vanuatu region at 05:55:12 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.59 km, was initially determined to be at 20.486 degrees south latitude and 172.6099 degrees east longitude.

