5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region -- USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Vanuatu region at 05:55:12 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.59 km, was initially determined to be at 20.486 degrees south latitude and 172.6099 degrees east longitude.