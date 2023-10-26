6 automakers in S. Korea to recall some 75,000 vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Six domestic and foreign automakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 75,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Kia Corp. will recall 26,408 units of Mohave sport utility vehicle (SUV) for faulty components in the ceiling, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Ford Sales & Service Korea will recall 25,687 units of Aviator, Explorer and Corsair models for software errors in the 360-degree camera system and defective rearview camera.

Hyundai Motor will recall 16,967 units of three models, including Pavise mid-sized truck, for defective alternators.

BMW Korea's 740i and 12 other models totaling 5,122 units will be subject to the recall as they failed to meet safety standards in advanced steering assistance system.

Porsche Korea will recall 970 units of Taycan due to possible fire in the high voltage battery, while Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 194 units of three models, including GLC 220d 4MATIC, for defective tow bars.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace the faulty parts free of charge.