6 Automakers In S. Korea To Recall Some 75,000 Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) -- Six domestic and foreign automakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 75,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Kia Corp. will recall 26,408 units of Mohave sport utility vehicle (SUV) for faulty components in the ceiling, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Ford Sales & Service Korea will recall 25,687 units of Aviator, Explorer and Corsair models for software errors in the 360-degree camera system and defective rearview camera.

Hyundai Motor will recall 16,967 units of three models, including Pavise mid-sized truck, for defective alternators.

BMW Korea's 740i and 12 other models totaling 5,122 units will be subject to the recall as they failed to meet safety standards in advanced steering assistance system.

