65 Dead In Algeria Fires, 28 Of Them Soldiers: New Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:35 PM

65 dead in Algeria fires, 28 of them soldiers: new toll

At least 65 people, 28 of them soldiers deployed as relief firefighters, have been killed as dozens of wildfires raged for a second day in Algeria Wednesday, state television reported

At least 65 people, 28 of them soldiers deployed as relief firefighters, have been killed as dozens of wildfires raged for a second day in Algeria Wednesday, state television reported.

"The death toll from the forest fires has climbed to 65 dead -- 28 soldiers and 37 civilians -- most of them in Tizi Ouzou district" east of the capital, it said.

Another 12 soldiers were "in hospital in a critical condition", the television added, following the latest wildfires to hit the Mediterranean this summer.

