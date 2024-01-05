Open Menu

A Year On, Brazil High Court Judge Blames Bolsonaro For Jan 8 Riots

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 09:10 AM

A year on, Brazil high court judge blames Bolsonaro for Jan 8 riots

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A year after Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed the seat of power in Brazil, the senior justice on the country's Supreme Court says the far-right ex-president bears "unequivocal" responsibility for the unrest.

But Justice Gilmar Mendes says the court must now decide whether Bolsonaro is guilty of a crime for his alleged links to the January 8, 2023 riots, which stunned the world with striking echoes of the US Capitol invasion two years earlier.

"His political responsibility for January 8 is unequivocal," Mendes told AFP in an interview at his office in Brasilia ahead of the anniversary.

"His legal responsibility is still being examined in court."

Bolsonaro's arch-rival and successor, veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, had been in office just one week when tens of thousands of protesters overwhelmed security forces to storm the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.

Alleging foul play in Bolsonaro's narrow loss in Brazil's bitterly divisive October 2022 elections, they smashed through doors and windows, vandalized priceless artworks and trashed the premises, urging the military to intervene to oust Lula.

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States at the time, denies responsibility.

But the Supreme Court is investigating allegations the polarizing ex-army captain instigated the riots, including with his repeated attacks on the credibility of the election system -- which already earned him an eight-year ban from running for public office, in a separate case.

Mendes says he thinks that before Bolsonaro left office, his government "had encouraged some sort of anarchy, especially among the police forces."

"I believe the military even refrained from removing the invaders because of (Bolsonaro's) encouragement," says the 67-year-old judge, who took his seat on the 11-member court in 2002.

Related Topics

Election Storm Supreme Court World Riots Police Brasilia Brazil United States January October Congress From Government Court

Recent Stories

Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

9 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

9 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

9 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

10 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

10 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

10 hours ago
ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

10 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

10 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

10 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

10 hours ago
 Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist at ..

Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist attack honoured

10 hours ago
 RTA takes action against vehicles without document ..

RTA takes action against vehicles without documents, fines imposed

10 hours ago

More Stories From World