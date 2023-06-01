UrduPoint.com

About 60 Demonstrators Detained In Clashes With Police In Istanbul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 03:00 AM

About 60 Demonstrators Detained in Clashes With Police in Istanbul - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Turkish police detained 59 demonstrators in the center of Istanbul on Wednesday, who gathered to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 2013 anti-government demonstrations in nearby Gezi Park and engaged in clashes with law enforcement, local media reported.

The demonstration at Taksim Square to commemorate the victims of the 2013 events took place without incidents, Turkish news agency DHA reported. However, a group of activists of the Communist Party of Turkey waving party flags went to Istiklal Avenue, a pedestrian street popular with tourists, and started shouting political slogans. The action led to clashes with police, who subsequently detained 37 people, the media reported.

Another 22 demonstrators, reportedly belonging to the Campus Witches group of activists, were detained for disobedience to police during demonstrations at Macka Democracy Park in central Istanbul and Taksim Square, the report said.

Demonstrations against the reconstruction of Ottoman-era Taksim Military Barracks and the felling of trees in Gezi Park near Taksim Square turned into violent clashes with the police on May 31, 2013. The demonstrations soon turned into anti-government protests, in particular against the increasing Islamization of the country. The protest movement was supported by half of Turkey's provinces and by Turks living in Europe.

Related Topics

Protest Police Europe Turkey Democracy Istanbul May Media

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

1 hour ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

3 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

3 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.