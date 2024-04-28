Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results -- 3rd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-0, 6-3

Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x32) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x19) 6-0, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Ma1tteo Arnaldi (ITA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Sebastian Korda (USA x25) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-0, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Pedro Cachin (ARG) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4

Jirí Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-4

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x27) 6-1, 6-1

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x23) 7-6 (7/0), 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x31) 6-4, 6-1

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) 6-2, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) bt Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-3, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

