UrduPoint.com

About 700 Children Hospitalized In Northern Iraq In 24 Hours Amid Cholera Scare - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 07:25 PM

About 700 Children Hospitalized in Northern Iraq in 24 Hours Amid Cholera Scare - Reports

About 700 children with diarrhea and nausea were taken to hospitals in Sulaymaniyah province in northern Iraq over the past 24 hours, the Shafaq news agency reported on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) About 700 children with diarrhea and nausea were taken to hospitals in Sulaymaniyah province in northern Iraq over the past 24 hours, the Shafaq news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet,137 children are currently in intensive care.

The Iraqi Health Ministry did not specify whether it could be a cholera outbreak.

The first case of cholera infection was registered in the province of Kirkuk in northern Iraq in June. After that, Iraqi doctors also reported cases of infections in the northern, central and southern regions of the country, including the provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Diyala, Al Muthanna, Dhi Qar and Babylon, as well as the capital city of Baghdad.

Neighboring Syria has been suffering from the cholera outbreak for over a month. The country registered more than 400 cholera cases, including 33 fatalities. In October, Lebanon also reported the first cholera case in almost 30 years. As of October 9, 14 new cases have been registered in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Lebanon June October Media From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.