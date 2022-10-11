About 700 Children Hospitalized in Northern Iraq in 24 Hours Amid Cholera Scare - Reports

About 700 children with diarrhea and nausea were taken to hospitals in Sulaymaniyah province in northern Iraq over the past 24 hours, the Shafaq news agency reported on Tuesday

According to the media outlet,137 children are currently in intensive care.

The Iraqi Health Ministry did not specify whether it could be a cholera outbreak.

The first case of cholera infection was registered in the province of Kirkuk in northern Iraq in June. After that, Iraqi doctors also reported cases of infections in the northern, central and southern regions of the country, including the provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Diyala, Al Muthanna, Dhi Qar and Babylon, as well as the capital city of Baghdad.

Neighboring Syria has been suffering from the cholera outbreak for over a month. The country registered more than 400 cholera cases, including 33 fatalities. In October, Lebanon also reported the first cholera case in almost 30 years. As of October 9, 14 new cases have been registered in the country.