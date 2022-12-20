Actress Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Defamation Case With Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) American actress Amber Heard announced Monday she would settle the defamation case filed against her by former husband and fellow Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," she wrote on social media.

The 36-year-old made it clear that the settlement was not a confession of guilt. She said she had lost faith in the US legal system after a court found her liable for defaming her 59-year-old former husband in an op-ed for The Washington Post, whereas a UK court previously ruled in her favor.

"I have made no admission.

This is not an act of concession... I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," she argued.

Celebrity news tabloid TMZ cited sources with direct knowledge of the matter as saying that the star of "Aquaman" had agreed to pay $1 million to the lead of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series. The money will reportedly come from her insurance company.

This is down from $10 million that a Virginia district court judge ordered Heard to pay to Depp in June in damages for alleging in 2018 that she had been subjected to domestic abuse. The judge also told Depp to pay Heard $2 million.