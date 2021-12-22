The Taliban government praised on Wednesday the UN Security Council's resolution facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as a "good step," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Taliban government praised on Wednesday the UN Security Council's resolution facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as a "good step," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

"We appreciate it (as) it can help Afghanistan's economic situation," Mujahid said, adding he hoped the move would also help "speed up" the removal of crippling economic and banking sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Islamist group.