UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Taliban Govt Says UN Resolution On Aid 'a Good Step': Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:05 PM

Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on aid 'a good step': spokesman

The Taliban government praised on Wednesday the UN Security Council's resolution facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as a "good step," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Taliban government praised on Wednesday the UN Security Council's resolution facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as a "good step," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

"We appreciate it (as) it can help Afghanistan's economic situation," Mujahid said, adding he hoped the move would also help "speed up" the removal of crippling economic and banking sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Islamist group.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Government

Recent Stories

UK to Offer COVID-19 Pfizer Shots to At-Risk Child ..

UK to Offer COVID-19 Pfizer Shots to At-Risk Children Aged 5-11

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from ..

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on a ..

Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on aid 'a good step'

4 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of NGOs ..

ADC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of NGOs working in district

4 minutes ago
 US Orders Safety Review on Boeing 777-200 PW4000 E ..

US Orders Safety Review on Boeing 777-200 PW4000 Engines - Federal Aviation Agen ..

4 minutes ago
 Omicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of CO ..

Omicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than De ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.