AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Should Mitigate Risks - Guterres

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The weaponization of artificial intelligence (AI) causes a great concern and governments worldwide should come together to mitigate related risks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The weaponization of AI is a huge concern," Guterres said at the Summit of the Future.

He urged governments to coordinate with each other to mitigate all possible risks and identify ways to benefit humanity.

Guterres pointed out that generative AI will have a huge impact on education, communication, and many other areas.

However, he noted, the future of that impact is not clear.

"While AI has the potential to turbocharge development and productivity, accelerate progress, it also presents serious ethical challenges," Guterres added.

The UN chief expressed concern that technological progress now often inspires fear rather than hope. Despite the challenges, the international community should advance AI development, according to Guterres.