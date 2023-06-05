UrduPoint.com

AI Weaponization Of Huge Concern, Governments Should Mitigate Risks - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM

AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Should Mitigate Risks - Guterres

The weaponization of artificial intelligence (AI) causes a great concern and governments worldwide should come together to mitigate related risks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The weaponization of artificial intelligence (AI) causes a great concern and governments worldwide should come together to mitigate related risks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The weaponization of AI is a huge concern," Guterres said at the Summit of the Future.

He urged governments to coordinate with each other to mitigate all possible risks and identify ways to benefit humanity.

Guterres pointed out that generative AI will have a huge impact on education, communication, and many other areas.

However, he noted, the future of that impact is not clear.

"While AI has the potential to turbocharge development and productivity, accelerate progress, it also presents serious ethical challenges," Guterres added.

The UN chief expressed concern that technological progress now often inspires fear rather than hope. Despite the challenges, the international community should advance AI development, according to Guterres.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Progress All

Recent Stories

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal Univ ..

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal University

4 minutes ago
 1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup ..

1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup of U19 category completed

12 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
 Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid s ..

Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid station in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cab ..

EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cabinet to Enhance Cybersecurity ..

10 minutes ago
 Ensuring gender parity pivotal for socio-economic ..

Ensuring gender parity pivotal for socio-economic progress: NA Speaker

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.