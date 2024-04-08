Open Menu

Aid Agencies Decry 'shocking' Toll Six Months Into Gaza War

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Aid agencies decry 'shocking' toll six months into Gaza war

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The United Nations and other international aid organisations on Sunday decried the devastating toll of six months of war in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory had become "beyond catastrophic".

"Six months is an awful milestone," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said, warning that "humanity has been all but abandoned" in the severity of the conflict.

The Gaza war broke out on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

The militants also took more than 250 hostages -- 129 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,175 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made a new condemnation of the "barbaric act of violence" that unleashed the war, and demanded "the release of remaining hostages".

But, he stressed that "this atrocity does not justify the horrific ongoing bombardment, siege and health system demolition by Israel in Gaza, killing, injuring and starving hundreds of thousands of civilians, including aid workers.

"The denial of basic needs -- food, fuel, sanitation, shelter, security and healthcare -- is inhumane and intolerable," he wrote on X.

Of Gaza's 36 main hospitals, only 10 remain even partially functional, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants World Army United Nations Israel Condemnation Gaza October Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

16 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

1 day ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

1 day ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

1 day ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 day ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

1 day ago

More Stories From World