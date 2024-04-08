Aid Agencies Decry 'shocking' Toll Six Months Into Gaza War
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The United Nations and other international aid organisations on Sunday decried the devastating toll of six months of war in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory had become "beyond catastrophic".
"Six months is an awful milestone," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said, warning that "humanity has been all but abandoned" in the severity of the conflict.
The Gaza war broke out on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.
The militants also took more than 250 hostages -- 129 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the army says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,175 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made a new condemnation of the "barbaric act of violence" that unleashed the war, and demanded "the release of remaining hostages".
But, he stressed that "this atrocity does not justify the horrific ongoing bombardment, siege and health system demolition by Israel in Gaza, killing, injuring and starving hundreds of thousands of civilians, including aid workers.
"The denial of basic needs -- food, fuel, sanitation, shelter, security and healthcare -- is inhumane and intolerable," he wrote on X.
Of Gaza's 36 main hospitals, only 10 remain even partially functional, according to the WHO.
