Reforms In FBR Govt’s Top Priority: Law Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:38 PM
Azam Nazeer Tarar says here are more than 2700 billion rupees tax related cases are pending in the courts and under the new law tax appeals up to the tune of twenty million rupees would be taken up by the Tax Commissioners.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says introducing reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.
Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad on Thursda., he said for the first time the sitting parliament passed a law related to tax tribunals and tax related cases, which will expedite process for solution of these cases.
The Minister said there are more than 2700 billion rupees tax related cases are pending in the courts and under the new law tax appeals up to the tune of twenty million rupees would be taken up by the Tax Commissioners, while tax appeals of more than twenty million rupees would be addressed by the tax tribunals.
He said the recent shuffling in the FBR is aimed at improving its governance and efficacy and it has nothing to do with disciplinary performance of its staff.
The Minister said FBR has a pivotal role in revival of our economic landscape and its revamping is also a part of the resolve expressed by the Prime Minister for improving capacity of this institution through sectoral reforms.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia remained quite successful.
He said the Prime Minister held twelve high level meetings with the Saudi Ministers and entities of different financial institutions, focusing on economic revival and bringing foreign investment in Pakistan.
He said during those meetings, the Saudi Ministers and businessmen expressed their commitment to work with Pakistan.
Attaullah Tarar said the Prime Minister, within one month, met with the Saudi Crown Prince twice, which is a significant development.
He said a high powered Saudi delegation, comprising businessmen and investors will be visiting Pakistan within few days to hold talks on a comprehensive roadmap for economic revival of Pakistan.
He said this roadmap has been designed on the special directives of Saudi Crown Prince to the Saudi Ministers during meetings with Pakistani leadership, which will open up a new avenue of Pak-Saudi cordial bilateral relations.
The Minister said a campaign regarding online harassment and fake news has been witnessed on social media. He said the government is to seek suggestions to protect digital rights and stop online harassment. He said prevention of propaganda and rumours on social media is also essential.
Replying to a question, the Law Minister said freedom of expression should be protected, but it should not cross limits of decency.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 11,190 people in April2 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize ‘Sham-e-Musiki’ on May 92 minutes ago
-
Students asked to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents2 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office redresses 35,202 complaints in 20232 minutes ago
-
Man suffers severe burns as solar panel battery explodes12 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking Bushra Bibi's shifting to Adiala Jail12 minutes ago
-
Tank admin checks weight, price of bread at market12 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be opened for traffic on August 1422 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice22 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on innovation, computing technologies held at UET22 minutes ago
-
Girls Cadet College Turbat hosts first Passing-Out Parade22 minutes ago
-
HF arranged Attock Khurd tour for thalassemia patients32 minutes ago