Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says introducing reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad on Thursda., he said for the first time the sitting parliament passed a law related to tax tribunals and tax related cases, which will expedite process for solution of these cases.

The Minister said there are more than 2700 billion rupees tax related cases are pending in the courts and under the new law tax appeals up to the tune of twenty million rupees would be taken up by the Tax Commissioners, while tax appeals of more than twenty million rupees would be addressed by the tax tribunals.

He said the recent shuffling in the FBR is aimed at improving its governance and efficacy and it has nothing to do with disciplinary performance of its staff.

The Minister said FBR has a pivotal role in revival of our economic landscape and its revamping is also a part of the resolve expressed by the Prime Minister for improving capacity of this institution through sectoral reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia remained quite successful.

He said the Prime Minister held twelve high level meetings with the Saudi Ministers and entities of different financial institutions, focusing on economic revival and bringing foreign investment in Pakistan.

He said during those meetings, the Saudi Ministers and businessmen expressed their commitment to work with Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said the Prime Minister, within one month, met with the Saudi Crown Prince twice, which is a significant development.

He said a high powered Saudi delegation, comprising businessmen and investors will be visiting Pakistan within few days to hold talks on a comprehensive roadmap for economic revival of Pakistan.

He said this roadmap has been designed on the special directives of Saudi Crown Prince to the Saudi Ministers during meetings with Pakistani leadership, which will open up a new avenue of Pak-Saudi cordial bilateral relations.

The Minister said a campaign regarding online harassment and fake news has been witnessed on social media. He said the government is to seek suggestions to protect digital rights and stop online harassment. He said prevention of propaganda and rumours on social media is also essential.

Replying to a question, the Law Minister said freedom of expression should be protected, but it should not cross limits of decency.