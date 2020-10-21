Air contamination in India's capital New Delhi briefly exceeded safety norms by 20 times on Wednesday morning as the so-called pollution season kicks in

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Air contamination in India's capital New Delhi briefly exceeded safety norms by 20 times on Wednesday morning as the so-called pollution season kicks in.

According to the real-time map of the World Air Quality Index (WAQI), the outskirt of New Delhi registered 968 points - whereas between 0 and 50 is considered "good" - as of 09:30 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). This puts the entire Indian capital in the category of "hazardous."

At the same time, India's SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) labeled New Delhi's 3-day average as "poor," the third level in a gradation system of six.

Cities surrounding the 21-million-strong capital, such as Faridabad, Gurugram and Meerut, show similar level of air quality, ranging from "very unhealthy" to "hazardous" in WAQI's system.

Health experts advise against any physical exertion or spending any length of time outdoors in such conditions.

The points measuring air quality correspond to the estimated amount of particles in the air smaller than 10 micrograms in diameter, giving it properties to enter human lungs without obstacle.

Pollution across India's north kicks up around October and November when farmers begin to intentionally burn residue of crops to prepare the soil for the next harvest. This age-old practice plunges metropolitan centers into thick, yellow smog after the smoke mixes in with vehicle and industrial exhaust.