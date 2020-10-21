UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Pollution In India's New Delhi Exceeded Safe Norms By 20 Times - Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:52 AM

Air Pollution in India's New Delhi Exceeded Safe Norms by 20 Times - Monitor

Air contamination in India's capital New Delhi briefly exceeded safety norms by 20 times on Wednesday morning as the so-called pollution season kicks in

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Air contamination in India's capital New Delhi briefly exceeded safety norms by 20 times on Wednesday morning as the so-called pollution season kicks in.

According to the real-time map of the World Air Quality Index (WAQI), the outskirt of New Delhi registered 968 points - whereas between 0 and 50 is considered "good" - as of 09:30 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). This puts the entire Indian capital in the category of "hazardous."

At the same time, India's SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) labeled New Delhi's 3-day average as "poor," the third level in a gradation system of six.

Cities surrounding the 21-million-strong capital, such as Faridabad, Gurugram and Meerut, show similar level of air quality, ranging from "very unhealthy" to "hazardous" in WAQI's system.

Health experts advise against any physical exertion or spending any length of time outdoors in such conditions.

The points measuring air quality correspond to the estimated amount of particles in the air smaller than 10 micrograms in diameter, giving it properties to enter human lungs without obstacle.

Pollution across India's north kicks up around October and November when farmers begin to intentionally burn residue of crops to prepare the soil for the next harvest. This age-old practice plunges metropolitan centers into thick, yellow smog after the smoke mixes in with vehicle and industrial exhaust.

Related Topics

India Weather World Vehicle Meerut Faridabad New Delhi Same October November From

Recent Stories

MEPs back EU's Big Tech clampdown

2 minutes ago

MMU reiterates demand for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq rele ..

2 minutes ago

Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani passes away

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 19 deaths, 660 new cases of Covid ..

8 minutes ago

October 29 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Customs solves 170 IPR disputes in 9 months ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.