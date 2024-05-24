Open Menu

Two Dead, 12 Injured After Building Collapses In Spain's Mallorca: Rescuers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Two people died and around 12 were injured after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed on Spain's Mediterranean island of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said.

"It is confirmed that two people died" and "some 12-14 injured of different severity" in the south of the popular tourist destination, regional emergency services wrote on X.

Local media reported that the disaster took place at a restaurant in the Playa de Palma area to the south of the island's capital Palma de Mallorca just as the high tourist season was in full swing.

Firefighters, police officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, according to images published in local media.

Mallorca is one of Spain's Balearic Islands, whose pristine waters and beaches attract more tourists than all Spanish regions after Catalonia.

More than 14 million tourists visited the islands last year, according to official figures.

