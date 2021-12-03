AirBaltic Plane Skids Off Taxiway at Riga Airport Due to Poor Visibility

(@imziishan)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The AirBaltic plane which arrived in Riga from Stockholm on Friday skid off the taxiway due to poor visibility, the Riga airport told Sputnik, adding that the runway is closed.

"Due to the accident, the runway at the airport is closed.

Responsible airport services and representatives of the airline are working on the scene," the airport said.

No information about casualties has been reported yet. The airport is closed until 13:00 GMT.