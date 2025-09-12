Open Menu

Albania Appoints AI-generated Minister To Combat Corruption

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:02 PM

TIRANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to tackle corruption, Albania has appointed the world’s first artificial intelligence-generated government minister.

Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the new cabinet member during a Socialist Party meeting, introducing the AI-powered official responsible for public procurement. Named Diella—which means “sun” in Albanian—the virtual minister will oversee public tenders and ensure transparency in the process.

Rama emphasized that the appointment marks a historic step toward a corruption-free governance model. “For the first time, a government minister has been created through artificial intelligence to monitor public tenders. This innovation ensures that every public fund submitted for bidding will remain completely transparent,” he said.

He further noted that Diella’s AI-driven functioning would make it “100 percent corruption-free,” removing human vulnerabilities from procurement processes.

