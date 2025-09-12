Albania Appoints AI-generated Minister To Combat Corruption
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:02 PM
Prime Minister Edi Rama unveils new cabinet member during a Socialist Party meeting, introducing AI-powered official responsible for public procurement. Named Diella—which means “sun” in Albanian—virtual minister will oversee public tenders and ensure transparency in process.
TIRANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to tackle corruption, Albania has appointed the world’s first artificial intelligence-generated government minister.
Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the new cabinet member during a Socialist Party meeting, introducing the AI-powered official responsible for public procurement. Named Diella—which means “sun” in Albanian—the virtual minister will oversee public tenders and ensure transparency in the process.
Rama emphasized that the appointment marks a historic step toward a corruption-free governance model. “For the first time, a government minister has been created through artificial intelligence to monitor public tenders. This innovation ensures that every public fund submitted for bidding will remain completely transparent,” he said.
He further noted that Diella’s AI-driven functioning would make it “100 percent corruption-free,” removing human vulnerabilities from procurement processes.
Recent Stories
Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..
PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
More Stories From World
-
Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption1 minute ago
-
UN calls for lifting of workplace ban on its local women aid workers in Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion shines at Paris' International Village of Gastronomy3 hours ago
-
Pakistan rebukes Israel for citing Osama bin Laden incident in defence of its Doha strike6 hours ago
-
Pakistan urged UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its 'unprovoked aggression' against Qatar12 hours ago
-
Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza attacks15 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil to Syria15 hours ago
-
China, Pak MoU on sesame would be a win-win situation: Chinese agri expert17 hours ago
-
3 People critically injured in school shooting in Colorado, US23 hours ago
-
UNSC to hold emergency meeting Thursday on Israel's strikes in Gaza, convened by Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients2 days ago
-
Pakistani Pavilion steals spotlight at CIFIT 2025 in Xiamen, China2 days ago