Palestinians Left With ‘no Safe Place’ To Go As Israel Presses On With Gaza Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The UN and humanitarian partners have warned that nearly one million civilians in Gaza City who have been told to leave by the Israeli military have nowhere safe to go.
“We are witnessing a dangerous escalation in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have stepped up their operations and ordered everyone to move south,” said the Humanitarian Country Team in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
“Nearly one million people are now left with no safe or viable options – neither the north nor the south offers safety.”
The warning comes two weeks after famine was confirmed in Gaza Governorate.
According to latest figures from the World Health Organization-led Health Cluster, 361 Palestinians have died due to malnutrition since the war began nearly two years ago, including 130 children.
Over half a million people are in living with catastrophic conditions marked by starvation, destitution, and death.
Civilians who try to leave northern Gaza face dangerous and barely passable roads, overcrowded shelters, and prohibitive transport costs – sums that most families simply cannot afford.
“Survivors in Gaza are exhausted,” aid agencies said, underscoring that both civilians and the health infrastructure they rely on “must never be targeted.
Hospitals are overwhelmed and collapsing under the strain.
Al-Shifa and Al-Ahli facilities in Gaza City are operating at nearly three-times capacity, with mass casualty incidents averaging eight per day.
If a wider Israeli offensive proceeds, the Gaza Strip could lose half its remaining hospital beds, the health agencies warned.
The Humanitarian Country Team also noted ongoing Israeli impediments on aid, stating that “current levels of humanitarian support are wholly insufficient.”
Fuel, water, and supply routes must remain open and uninterrupted, agencies said, warning of “devastating consequences” if access is further obstructed.
“To families in Gaza: the humanitarian community will remain in Gaza City for as long as we can and will remain across the Strip, doing all we can to bring aid and deliver lifesaving services,” they said.
“To the international community: Act. Call for an immediate ceasefire. Uphold international humanitarian law, including the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained. This catastrophe is human-made, and responsibility rests with us all.”
