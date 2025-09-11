3 People critically injured in school shooting in Colorado, US

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Three people were critically injured in a shooting today at Evergreen High School in Colorado.

Media reports indicated that the accident occurred this afternoon in the town of Evergreen, located about 50 kilometers southwest of Denver, the state capital.

The injured are being treated at Commonspirit St. Anthony Hospital and are in critical condition.

The hospital spokesman said the injured suffered gunshot wounds, confirming that there were no other casualties so far.

Jefferson County education Department officials stated that the shooting occurred outside the school, and that the building was on lockdown at the time of the incident.