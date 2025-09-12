PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-affected areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces imposition of an agricultural and climate emergency in the country due to floods

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Finance to contact the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief in electricity bills for flood-affected areas.

According to sources, the Prime Minister instructed officials of the Ministry of Finance to approach the IMF regarding a one-month exemption in electricity bills for residents of flood-affected areas.

Sources stated that on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Ministry of Finance should now hold discussions with the IMF on this possible relief, with the aim of providing immediate support to people in flood-affected regions.

It was further reported that whether in cities or villages, this relief will be given across all flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had also demanded the government waive electricity bills for farmers in flood-hit regions. However, the Prime Minister has announced the imposition of an agricultural and climate emergency in the country due to the floods.