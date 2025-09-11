Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil to Syria

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided a grant of 1,650,000 barrels of crude oil to the Syrian Arab Republic under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

A memorandum of understanding for the grant was signed on Thursday between Sultan Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al Bashir.

According to officials, the initiative is designed to boost the capacity of Syrian refineries, ensure operational and financial sustainability, and support broader economic recovery.

The grant also seeks to aid the growth of key sectors, address pressing economic challenges, and contribute toward achieving sustainable development goals.

The move underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance living conditions in the country, in line with the strong ties between Riyadh and Damascus.

