UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Del Toro Completes Italian Treble With Coppa Sabatini Win
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PECCIOLI, Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG's superstar Isaac Del Toro added the Coppa Sabatini to his rapidly growing list of victories, taking his third win in Italy in as many days and cementing an outstanding run for the Emirates team.
Del Toro surged away from a lead group of three riders in the closing kilometres on the challenging circuits around Peccioli. With 7 km to go he launched a decisive move, and in the final uphill charge he outpowered Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Ben Granger (MG.K Vis Construzioni e Ambiente) to cross the line first.
The 197.6 km route featured repeated rolling terrain and select climbs, culminating in a demanding finale that favoured aggressive riding and sharp tactics.
Meanwhile, over at La Vuelta a España, João Almeida piled on the pressure in the fight for the Maillot Rojo. Beginning the day with a 50-second deficit to race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man earned back 10 seconds in the stage 18 individual time trial, setting up a grandstand finish to the general classification battle on Saturday.
The Portuguese rider finished in third place on Thursday afternoon, with Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers taking the day’s honours. On the 12.2km-long course, UAE Team Emirates-XRG impressed across the board, with Ivo Oliveira taking his first top 5 result in a Grand Tour, and Jay Vine producing an exceptional display to take second.
The Australian specialist came within a second of beating Ganna, but ultimately fell just short of the Italian’s stage-winning time. Of course, Vine continues to wear the King of the Mountains jersey, and will be pivotal to Almeida’s plans to take the race to Vingegaard on stage 20.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..
PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Chinese envoy strongly condemns Israeli strike in Qatar1 minute ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini win1 minute ago
-
Reem Al Hashimy visits India to strengthen bilateral relations47 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price rises to $72.97 pb1 hour ago
-
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’s3 hours ago
-
Death toll rises as severe floods hit Indonesia's Bali, Flores3 hours ago
-
Universal Postal Congress focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs4 hours ago
-
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments4 hours ago
-
Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean securities in August4 hours ago
-
$500 million agreement to finance Oman–Gulf electricity interconnection project11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland11 hours ago
-
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar11 hours ago