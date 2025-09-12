Pakistan Pavilion shines at Paris' International Village of Gastronomy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch visited the International Village of Gastronomy Paris at the invitation of its President and Founder Anne-Laure Descombin. It is one of the biggest gastronomy events in Paris being held since 2016 and aims to celebrate the richness of culinary traditions from around the world.

Inaugurating the Pakistan pavilion Ambassador Baloch highlighted the rich culinary heritage and culture of Pakistan.

She appreciated the tradition of holding international gastronomy festivals to promote understanding and appreciation of the cuisine and cultures of countries around the world.

Pakistan’s participation in this year’s festival is part of a series of public diplomacy initiatives being taken by the Embassy of Pakistan with a vision to popularize Pakistan’s culture and cuisine in France.

Pakistan’s pavilion remained center of attraction at the Festival as food lovers came in large numbers to enjoy Pakistani cuisine and learn about the traditional culinary culture of Pakistan.

The visitors also appreciated the diversity of the savory and sweet dishes on display: chicken biryani, channa chaat, chicken seekh kebab, vegetable samosas, gulab jamans, jalebi along with the famous drink Rooh Afza and mango juice. They showed keen interest in the cooking process, the ingredients used and the recipes of the dishes.

This year the Embassy of Pakistan is participating in this mega event along with some 62 other countries and French regions. The event will continue for four days and is expected to receive over 10,000 visitors daily.

The ambassador also appreciated the embassy team for their zest and hard work in organizing the event.