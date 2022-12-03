UrduPoint.com

Algeria Needs To Harmonize Legislation Before Joining BRICS - Algiers Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Algeria Needs to Harmonize Legislation Before Joining BRICS - Algiers Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Algeria needs to harmonize its legislation with BRICS nations before joining the group, which could further benefit the Algerian economy, the governor of the country's capital of Algiers, Mohamed Abdenour Rabehi, told Sputnik on Saturday.

In early November, Algeria submitted an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reported, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for international partnership.

"Algeria would definitely like to join BRICS. The question is whether we will be accepted, because there are certain obligations. We need to bring some of our legislative acts to a common standard," Rabehi said.

The governor added that joining BRICS would help Algeria strengthen its economic ties with the group's members as the country could develop its cooperation with other states in such areas as gas, mineral and water resources, among other things.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Along with Algeria, a number of other countries including Argentina, Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have expressed their interest in joining the group over the past months and years.

