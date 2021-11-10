All Illegal Migrants Who Crossed Into Poland Overnight Were Detained - Defense Minister

All the illegal migrants who crossed into Poland on the night into Wednesday from Belarus were detained, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) All the illegal migrants who crossed into Poland on the night into Wednesday from Belarus were detained, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"It was an uneasy night, there were many attempts to invade ... All those who crossed into (Poland) were detained," Blaszczak said on air of Radio Poland.