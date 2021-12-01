UrduPoint.com

All NATO Allies Stand With Ukraine, Ready To Impose Sanctions On Russia - US State Dept.

All NATO allies are in solidarity with Ukraine about alleged Russian aggression and stand ready to impose "high impact" economic sanctions which have never been used before, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday

"All of the NATO allies were in solidarity with Ukraine today and making clear that we are resolute in supporting your independence, and we are also resolute in sending the message to Moscow that if it moves again to internally destabilize Ukraine or use its forces to enter the country that it will be met with high impact economic measures the likes of which we have not used before from all of us," Nuland told the Kiev Security Forum via teleconference.

Nuland noted that during the NATO ministerial meeting that took place in Riga, Latvia, earlier in the day, the situation in Ukraine was one of the main topics of discussion.

The United States urges Ukraine to stay united and restraint when faced with alleged military provocations and disinformation from Russia, Nuland added.

Over past weeks, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in that they characterize are "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow refuted the accusation by saying that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

