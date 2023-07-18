Almost 170 Migrants Evacuated From Abandoned Care Home in France - Authorities

Almost 170 migrants who were illegally occupying an abandoned nursing home in the commune of Thiais on the outskirts of Paris in France, have been evacuated from the building, the Val-de-Marne department prefecture said on Tuesday

"The public services, together with the Paris City Hall, which owns the site, this morning began the evacuation of the squat (illegally occupied building), located on Sent. des Baudemonts street in Thiais," the prefecture said in a statement.

The statement read that the migrants illegally occupied the abandoned building, and the evacuation was carried out in accordance with a court decision. Also, up to 200 homeless people were living in the former care home, which was designed for 90 people, resulting in the violation of sanitary norms and a threat to fire safety, the statement specified.

"During the evacuation, sheltering solutions were offered to all 168 people found (in the building) during a social inspection," the statement noted.

Following the evacuation, 48 people were sent to the Maine-et-Loire and Doubs departments for temporary accommodation, while 26 people were supported by the Paris City Hall and 36 people were supported by social services in the capital's Ile-de-France region. At the same time, a number of migrants refused state assistance, the authorities said.

"The remaining tenants declined the housing solutions proposed," the statement read.

The Val-de-Marne prefecture added that there were disagreements within the migrant community and the police had to intervene to calm down the migrants. The police are now guarding the building to prevent homeless people from reoccupying it.