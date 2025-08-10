Ambassador Hashmi concludes productive orientation visit to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi undertook an orientation visit to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region last week, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening multifaceted cooperation with this dynamic province-level regions of China.

The visit, marked by substantive exchanges, provided valuable insights into Inner Mongolia’s rich cultural heritage, economic strengths, and ecological achievements.

During the visit, the Ambassador engaged with Governor Wang Lixia exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration in renewable energy, livestock, ecological restoration, and people-to-people exchanges. He also met senior officials of the Inner Mongolia Foreign Affairs Office for implementation of the consensus reached between the Governor and Ambassador.

The Ambassador also chaired two dedicated B2B roundtables with the region's leading enterprises, focusing on their strengths in steel and copper mining, deep refining, and agriculture and animal husbandry. He briefed them in detail on Pakistan’s investment landscape, policy facilitation and special incentives.

The Ambassador invited them to the upcoming bilateral investment activities, including the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing this September during the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit.

The programme also featured visits to Honder College of Arts and Sciences, the Inner Mongolia Museum, and Yili Group’s dairy facilities, underscoring shared interest in expanding academic, cultural, and commercial linkages.

The Ambassador paid tribute to the enduring Pakistan-China friendship at the “Masood Khan Hall” in Honder College and viewed pioneering research at the Rock Art Research Center.

In the sphere of ecological cooperation, the Ambassador witnessed desertification control projects, including the transformative work of Mengcao company in restoring degraded lands, and discussed adapting such innovations to support Pakistan’s green development and climate resilience efforts.

Concluding the visit, the Ambassador interacted with the local media and expressed appreciation for Inner Mongolia’s remarkable progress under China’s vision of Ecological Civilization, reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with the region in advancing shared goals under the framework of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

