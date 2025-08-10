Robots Join Quran Competition To Guide Visitors In 96 Languages In Makkah
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has deployed interactive robots at the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran in Makkah in a step to enhance visitor experience.
The technology-driven initiative helps provide participants and visitors with instant access to information and guidance in a modern and user-friendly way.
Equipped with interactive touchscreens, the robots offer comprehensive details about the competition, including event schedules, venue locations, and participation guidelines.
They are also capable of answering questions in 96 languages, making the event more accessible for attendees from across the globe.
The ministry said the move reflects its commitment to adopting advanced solutions that save time, streamline services, and elevate the overall experience of one of the world’s most prestigious Quranic competitions.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
More Stories From World
-
Robots join Quran competition to guide visitors in 96 languages in Makkah32 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi concludes productive orientation visit to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region2 hours ago
-
Chinese expert rubbishes Indian Air Force Chief's groundless claim9 hours ago
-
Modi's frustrations growing after failure of his 'courtship' of China & US: NYT20 hours ago
-
‘Nuclear weapons have no place in our world,’ UN chief tells mayors in bomb-hit Nagasaki22 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain1 day ago
-
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia23 hours ago
-
Chinese defense ministry responds to Pakistan inducting Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter1 day ago
-
Voicing concern, UN chief warns of 'dangerous escalation’ Israel’s Gaza military takeover would ..2 days ago
-
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 20252 days ago
-
Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful2 days ago
-
World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global participation2 days ago