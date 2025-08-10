Robots join Quran competition to guide visitors in 96 languages in Makkah

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has deployed interactive robots at the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran in Makkah in a step to enhance visitor experience.

The technology-driven initiative helps provide participants and visitors with instant access to information and guidance in a modern and user-friendly way.

Equipped with interactive touchscreens, the robots offer comprehensive details about the competition, including event schedules, venue locations, and participation guidelines.

They are also capable of answering questions in 96 languages, making the event more accessible for attendees from across the globe.

The ministry said the move reflects its commitment to adopting advanced solutions that save time, streamline services, and elevate the overall experience of one of the world’s most prestigious Quranic competitions.