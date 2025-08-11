Korea's Exports Down 4.3% During First 10 Days Of August
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of this month, data showed Monday, due in part to sluggish shipments to the United States on an escalating tariff scheme.
Outbound shipments reached US$14.
7 billion in the 1st to 10th period, compared with $15.4 billion tallied a year earlier, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports shed 13.6 percent on-year to $15.9 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.
Despite the overall decline, the daily average volume of exports increased 9.3 percent over the cited period.
Recent Stories
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
More Stories From World
-
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August1 minute ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September41 minutes ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan slams Israel's Gaza takeover plan and urges deployment of int'l protection force12 hours ago
-
Robots join Quran competition to guide visitors in 96 languages in Makkah13 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi concludes productive orientation visit to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region16 hours ago
-
Chinese expert rubbishes Indian Air Force Chief's groundless claim22 hours ago
-
Modi's frustrations growing after failure of his 'courtship' of China & US: NYT1 day ago
-
‘Nuclear weapons have no place in our world,’ UN chief tells mayors in bomb-hit Nagasaki1 day ago
-
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain2 days ago
-
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia1 day ago
-
Chinese defense ministry responds to Pakistan inducting Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter2 days ago
-
Voicing concern, UN chief warns of 'dangerous escalation’ Israel’s Gaza military takeover would ..2 days ago