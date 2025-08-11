(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of this month, data showed Monday, due in part to sluggish shipments to the United States on an escalating tariff scheme.

Outbound shipments reached US$14.

7 billion in the 1st to 10th period, compared with $15.4 billion tallied a year earlier, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports shed 13.6 percent on-year to $15.9 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.

Despite the overall decline, the daily average volume of exports increased 9.3 percent over the cited period.